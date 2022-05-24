Radio: Parent of Sandy Hook victim shares advice for grieving parents

Devastation struck a tight-knit Texas town Tuesday, after a shooter unleashed gunfire inside an elementary school. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirming that 19 children, two teachers and the gunman have died in the rampage.

Ashleigh Banfield shares the latest update on the tragedy. Plus, Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis died in Sandy Hook, gives advice for the mourning parents impacted by the tragedy.

“I’ve been exactly where those parents are. And it’s devastating. You don’t know if you’re going to survive,” Lewis said during an appearance on “Banfield.”

