Radio: Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party’s leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

