Millions of Americans emerging from lockdown will be returning to stores, restaurants and public events, but elected officials and experts say it is time to brace for a “bloody summer” with an alarming uptick in violent crimes and gun violence.

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Millions of Americans emerging from lockdown will be returning to stores, restaurants and public events, but elected officials and experts say it is time to brace for a “bloody summer” with an alarming uptick in violent crimes and gun violence.

This year alone, more than 19,000 people have been killed by gun violence, and authorities have responded to 262 different mass shootings.