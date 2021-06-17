Radio: Pornhub faces lawsuit alleging it knowingly participated in trafficking and child pornography

The company Pornhub is facing a lawsuit that they have knowingly participated in child pornography, rape and human trafficking.

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — The company Pornhub is facing a lawsuit that they have knowingly participated in child pornography, rape and human trafficking.

The lawsuit filed by the international law firm Brown Rudnick LLP argues MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, is in violation of federal racketeering charges through its exploitation of non-consensual content.

In the complaint, MindGeek is accused of being a “classic criminal enterprise run, according to those who know it best, ‘just like the Sopranos.’”