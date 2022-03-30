Radio: Reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith shocked the Oscars 2022 audience, and everyone watching at home, when he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The slap was heard around the world, triggering an array of reactions online.

“With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community,” NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar published on his Stubstack titled “Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing.”