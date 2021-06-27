Radio: Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified several of the nine people confirmed to have died after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida. About 150 others remained missing Sunday as rescuers painstakingly searched through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said the dead include Stacie Dawn Fang, Manuel LaFont and Antonio and Gladys Lozano. The missing include three members of the Mora family, and Linda March, a New York lawyer who came to Florida for the fresh air after surviving a COVID infection.