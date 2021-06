Congressional Republicans are calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer questions about hundreds of his emails that came out this week, specifically about the origins of COVID-19.

Republican Whip Steve Scalise sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi which was signed by 209 Republicans demanding investigations into the theory COVID-19 may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.