As migrants face uncertainty about who is allowed to stay and who isn’t, the Biden administration is reshaping how it’s using pandemic-related powers known as Title 42, named for a section of an obscure 1944 law that former President Donald Trump tapped to effectively end asylum while health officials sought to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. NewsNation’s Markie Martin reports.
Radio: Residents along US-Mexico border say they’re witnessing a surge in illegal immigration
| Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter