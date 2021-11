Because of Bruce Springsteen’s early aversion to film, there is very little onscreen documentation of the man onstage in the mid- to late-1970s, when the power and majesty of the E Street Band combined with youthful exuberance for some truly epic concert experiences. That makes this week’s release of a 90-minute film that shows them performing at the “No Nukes” benefit concerts in September 1979 significant for fans and music historians.