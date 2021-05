The second summer of COVID-19 is likely to look much different than last year’s: Many virus restrictions have been lifted, nightclubs and dance floors will be packed again, and restaurants can serve full crowds indoors.

MIAMI BEACH (NewsNation Now) — The second summer of COVID-19 is likely to look much different than last year’s: Many virus restrictions have been lifted, nightclubs and dance floors will be packed again, and restaurants can serve full crowds indoors.

From the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York to the Carolina Coast, beaches are expected to be crowded this Memorial Day weekend.