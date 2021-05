As COVID-19 restrictions loosen nationwide, more states are using incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Ohio and Oregon are giving away $1 million prizes.

“I like to say that it feels like this is happening to a different person,” said Abbigail Bugenske, the first winner of Ohio’s first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize.