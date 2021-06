It’s the time of year when memories get made — summer camps are back after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down, and parents are lining up to send their kids this year.

NEW YORK CITY (NewsNation Now) — It’s the time of year when memories get made — summer camps are back after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down, and parents are lining up to send their kids this year.

Many see camp as a powerful antidote to a pandemic-ravaged school year that left young people stuck indoors, glued to computer screens. And experts say if there was ever a year to send kids to summer camp, this could be it.