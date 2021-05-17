You may have noticed higher fares the last time you ordered a ride using an app. According to experts, there are fewer drivers behind the wheel of these services. And while cabs have long struggled with an ever-evolving industry, there are fewer of them too due to the pandemic. NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert reports.
Radio: Taxicab industry struggling to recover after pandemic, effort underway to reimagine
| Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter