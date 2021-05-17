Radio: Taxicab industry struggling to recover after pandemic, effort underway to reimagine

Radio

Taxicab industry struggling to recover after pandemic, effort underway to reimagine

You may have noticed higher fares the last time you ordered a ride using an app. According to experts, there are fewer drivers behind the wheel of these services. And while cabs have long struggled with an ever-evolving industry, there are fewer of them too due to the pandemic. NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert reports.

