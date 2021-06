Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey penned a joint letter asking their fellow governors asking them to send additional law enforcement and resources to help patrol their states’ borders, referring to their states as “ground zero” of the border crisis.

“We will restore safety to the citizens who live in the Lone Star State,” Abbott said during a press conference Wednesday.