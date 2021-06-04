Radio: Upcoming UFO report: No evidence sightings were alien, but lacks definitive explanation to origin

The U.S. government has found no evidence that unidentified aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots were alien spacecraft but cannot give a definitive explanation of the sightings, according to two officials briefed on an intelligence report examining the issue.

The report due to Congress later this month examines multiple unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them.