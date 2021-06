The United States announced Thursday it is devoting more than $3 billion to advance the development of antiviral pills for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The United States announced Thursday it is devoting more than $3 billion to advance the development of antiviral pills for COVID-19.

The pills, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.