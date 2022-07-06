Radio: What we know about Brad Pitt’s ‘face blindness’ condition

Actor Brad Pitt says he suffers from a rare “face-blindness” condition called prosopagnosia, which impacts his ability to recognize people. Real Housewives of Dallas star and anesthesiologist Dr. Tiffany Moon helps break it down on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Plus, the man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.

