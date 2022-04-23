Radio: What’s inside a luxurious sleeper truck?

This week, NewsNation has been focusing on the lifeblood of the American economy: truckers.

Truckers move over 72% of the nation’s goods, and life on the road isn’t easy. Typically, truckers are sleeping in crammed areas and depend heavily on truck stops for a bathroom or kitchen.

But not always. ARI Legacy Sleepers is hoping to change the trucker lifestyle with their luxurious cabins that attach to semitrucks.

“Banfield” senior story editor Paula Froelich had the chance to tour one of the lavish cabs, and luckily for us, she took us along for the ride.

