A 10-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a woman in Orlando on Memorial Day. The girl was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

“We really shouldn’t be caging 10-year-olds by the actions of adults who hand them loaded guns. What do we expect is gonna happen?” Ken Padowitz, the prosecutor on the Lionel Tate case, said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

