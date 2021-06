The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is instating new federal safety requirements for infant sleep products like inclined and in-bed sleepers and small bassinets. It comes after specific products were linked to dozens of infant deaths.

While most products covered by this CPSC rule have already been recalled, similar products are still on the market in stores.