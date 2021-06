The Biden administration has quietly tapped six global humanitarian groups to aid with deciding which migrants will be allowed to stay in the United States and who’ll have to go, according to an Associated Press exclusive released Friday.

It comes as an influx of migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and the government faces mounting pressure to lift federal pandemic-related powers that block them from seeking asylum.