Radio: Who are ‘the Epstein eight?’

NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with former Jeffrey Epstein associate Christina Oxenberg about the discussions she had with Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, including talk of secret recordings involving some famous people.

Plus, Airbnb allows hosts to have security cameras as long as they are “clearly disclosed in the listing description and don’t infringe on another person’s privacy.” Anywhere else, however, is off-limits. Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero revealed easy ways to find hidden cameras on vacation.

Watch Ashleigh Banfield’s Talk Show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c.