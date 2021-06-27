Radio: With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates PrideFest

New York City’s annual LGBTQ Pride parade is virtual again this year, but demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt in the city on Sunday.

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — New York City’s annual LGBTQ Pride parade is virtual again this year, but demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt in the city on Sunday.

The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, is once again being presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

But people will be able to gather in person on Sunday afternoon for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment in Manhattan. A dance party was planned for Herald Square and fireworks, music and food were prepared for Pier 45 in Hudson River Park.