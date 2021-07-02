Should Trump worry after his family business, CFO are indicted on fraud charges? Experts weigh in

Federal officials announced multiple felony charges made against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who was walked out in handcuffs Thursday. While it does not include the name “Donald J. Trump on the indictment,” the array of charges unsealed in a Manhattan court strikes very close to home. Weisselberg and the Trump family business both pleaded “not guilty” to multiple counts of fraud, and grand larceny in Weisselberg’s case, stemming from what the Manhattan D.A.’s office calls a “sweeping and audacious” scheme to avoid paying taxes on bonuses and company perks. The former president calls the charges a “political witch hunt.” But what could come next?



A panel of experts weighs in, from Jennifer Weisselberg, the CFO’s former daughter-in-law, as well as criminal defense and criminal lawyer Mark O’Mara, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and former U.S. Attorney and current podcast host Harry Litman.



Plus, the latest on the release of Bill Cosby and the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida.



