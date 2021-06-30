It’s day six and hope is dimming for the families with a loved one still missing in the Surfside condo collapse The son of a woman still missing after the collapse shares her story. Then, a professor who testified before Congress after 9/11 weighs in on what could have caused the collapse.
Son of woman missing in condo collapse speaks out
