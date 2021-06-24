Teen’s unsolved death didn’t make headlines like Murdaugh murders, but search for answers continues

While the Murdaugh murders are known worldwide by now, another unsolved lowcountry death dating back to 2015 received less attention beyond his family’s search for answers. We take a look at the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith with esteemed forensic scientist Larry Kobilinsky and investigative reporter Andrew Davis.

