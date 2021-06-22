Tony Hale on life after ‘Veep’

Radio
Posted: | Updated:

Tony Hale is one of the funniest actors on screen, winning two Emmys for “VEEP” and stole every scene in “Arrested Development.” He shares his journey, from character voices on Toy Story to that guy jamming to Mr. Roboto.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com