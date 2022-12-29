Benedict XVI ‘never wanted to be pope,’ expert says

(NewsNation) — Retired Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had recently deteriorated.

SiriusXM Radio host Katie McGrady discussed the former pope’s academic achievements and life on “Morning in America” with NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert.

She said that Benedict has been retired longer than he was pope, but will always be remembered for the great theology he contributed to the church.

“He never wanted to be pope. He wanted to retire and Pope John Paul II wouldn’t let him, so he was kind of this accidental pope. Nobody expected him to be pope for very long, we certainly didn’t expect him to live for nearly 10 more years after his resignation,” McGrady said.

Watch Katie McGrady’s full interview in the player above.