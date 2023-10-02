How do Catholics view climate change?

FILE – Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of the church envisages doctrine developing over time. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

(NewsNation) — Pope Francis is expected to release a new document regarding the human causes of climate change and the current problems the world is facing.

While Francis has been outspoken regarding climate change, his views are not necessarily shared by Catholics in the U.S.

Data from Pew Research showed political views, race and ethnicity and age were more likely to impact opinions on climate change than religion, as Catholics were no more or less likely to see climate change as a serious issue.

Among Catholics, views split similarly to those of non-Catholics, with those who identify as Democrats more likely to believe climate change is a serious issue than Republicans, younger people more likely to be concerned than older, and Hispanic Catholics more likely to view climate change as a problem than white, non-Hispanic Catholics.

Partisanship produces the biggest gap, with 82% of Democrat or Democratic-leaning adults seeing climate change as a serious problem compared to 25% of those who are Republican or Republican-leaning.

Fewer than half of all U.S. Catholics (44%) say the Earth is warming due to human activity, a view the pope holds.

As for messages from the pulpit, 50% of U.S. Catholics who regularly attend services said they heard some or little discussion about climate change, with just one in 10 saying there was a great deal of focus on the issue.

As for the content of those sermons, 36% of respondents said they often or always expressed the view that “we have a duty to care for God’s creation.” Smaller percentages said sermons included calls to take action to limit climate change or expressed concern that climate change policies give the government too much power.