Brooklyn Chabad synagogue tunnel: What to know

New York Police officers arrest a Hasidic Jewish student after he was removed from a breach in the wall of the synagogue that led to a tunnel dug by students, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. A group of Hasidic Jewish worshippers were arrested amid a dispute over a secret tunnel built beneath a historic Brooklyn synagogue, setting off a brawl between police and those who tried to defend the makeshift passageway. (Bruce Schaff via AP)

(NewsNation) — A historic Brooklyn synagogue was trashed this week during a community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended in a brawl between worshippers and the NYPD.

Police say nine were arrested amid a dispute over the tunnel, which set off the brawl between the police and community members, who were trying to defend the tunnel which was about to be sealed off.

The conflict erupted in the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Crown Heights, a deeply revered Jewish site that each year receives thousands of visitors, including international students and religious leaders. This synagogue serves as the center of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement.

Now, questions are rising about who created the tunnel and why. Here is what we know right now.

Groups involved with the Brooklyn synagogue tunnel conflict

Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for the Chabad, says the tunnel was constructed as a rouge act of vandalism committed by a group of misguided young men, according to the Associated Press.

He condemned them, saying the “extremists who broke through the wall to the synagogue, vandalizing the sanctuary, in an effort to preserve their unauthorized access,” Seligson posted on X.

Those who supported the tunnel said they were carrying out an “expansion project” envisioned by the former head of the Chabad movement, Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

They say the basement synagogue has been overcrowded for too long, prompting a push to annex additional space that some said was taking too long.

It is not yet known exactly who built the tunnel, how they did it, or why.

The passageway is believed to have started in the basement of an empty apartment building behind the headquarters, snaking under a series of offices and lecture halls before eventually connecting to the synagogue, according to Seligson.

Discovery of the secret Brooklyn tunnel

The passageway was discovered late last year after a nearby homeowner reported hearing suspicious noises in his residence over some time, according to local news reports. Growing increasingly concerned, the homeowner eventually shared his suspicions.

Chabad leaders declined to say when exactly they came to know about the underground connection. But several worshippers said word of the tunnel’s existence had spread through the community in recent weeks.

The situation came to a head Monday when a cement truck arrived to seal the opening at the synagogue. Proponents of the tunnel then staged a protest and ripped off the wooden siding of the synagogue.

Chabad Synagogue Confrontation

Officers were called to the building in the afternoon to respond to a disorderly group that was trespassing and damaging a wall, according to a police department spokesperson.

Police pleaded with the group to leave the tunnel entrance, according to witnesses. After they refused, the officers covered the area with a white curtain and entered with zip ties to detain the protesters.

“When they took the first person out with zip ties, that’s when the outburst happened,” said Baruch Dahan, a 21-year-old studying at the synagogue who videotaped the congregants fighting. “Almost everyone was against what they did, but as soon as people saw the handcuffs there was confusion and pushing.”

Nine men between the ages of 19 and 22 were arrested on charges of attempted criminal mischief, attempted reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration, according to the NYPD.

The individuals arrested were Noam Dahan, 20, David Hayon, 22, Henachem Mulakando, 19, Shmuel Malka, 19, Dov Bear Shenhav, 20, Blumenfeld Yerachmiel, 20, Menachem Klieman, 19, Menachem Koopsnik, 21, and Levi Ytzhak Lahav, 20.

Another three received summonses for disorderly conduct.

History of the Chabad-Lubavitch

Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson led the Chabad-Lubavitch for over 40 years before his death in 1994, reinvigorating a Hasidic religious community that had been devastated by the Holocaust.

The mainstream leadership is committed to carrying out Schneerson’s teachings and vision. A smaller faction within the movement subscribes to the messianic belief that Schneerson is still alive.

“That’s what the rabbi wants, that’s what everybody wants,” said Zalmy Grossman, a 21-year-old Brooklyn resident. He said the tunnel project began late last year as a way to connect the synagogue with “the whole empty space” behind it.

The group has been dealing with an internal dispute since the rebbe’s passing. A successor has never been named.