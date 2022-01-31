Chicago synagogue vandalized, tagged with antisemitic graffiti

(NewsNation Now) — Police are investigating vandalism and antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, that appeared over the weekend at a Chicago synagogue and affiliated Jewish school.

The incidents occurred Sunday at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School. Officers were questioning one person of interest.

It was originally reported that the suspect tackled a male victim to the ground before fleeing. Detectives later discovered that the assault was verbal and the victim was uninjured, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The vandalism comes at a time when the U.S. is experiencing a rise in antisemitic acts.

In 2020, the U.S. saw a 40% increase in reported incidents at places including synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

That same year, nearly 60% of all religiously motivated attacks targeted Jews and Jewish institutions, according to FBI hate crime statistics.

“We’ll get through it,” Rabbi Levi Notik told WFLD-TV. “I want to thank law enforcement, they did a tremendous job. They were here very quick, had detectives here in minutes.”

Vandalism also occurred at a synagogue in Lincolnwood, WMAQ-TV reported.

A Jewish group, the Concerned Citizens League, said windows were broken Saturday at a Chicago bakery and a Kosher food store. Nothing was taken.

“No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes,” said Debra Silverstein, a member of the Chicago City Council.

Incidents like the Jan. 15 hostage situation and Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas have prompted many Jewish communities to take extra security measures.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker credited security training for allowing him and three other hostages to make it through the 10-hour standoff in Colleyville.