Church of Scientology may face RICO charges

Scientology Headquarters in Hollywood CA. Scientology is a body of beliefs and related practices created by L. Ron Hubbard (1911–1986), starting in 1952, as a successor to his earlier self-help system, Dianetics.[5] Hubbard characterized Scientology as a religion, and in 1953 incorporated the Church of Scientology in Camden, New Jersey

(NewsNation) — Plaintiffs in a civil harassment case against the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, along with actor Danny Masterson, are urging the court to label the organization a “criminal enterprise” due to its alleged “pattern of racketeering activity.”

The accusers, who have proposed a second amended complaint, seek to include Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges, citing three additional rape claims against Masterson, Deadline reported.

The proposed complaint, filed Dec. 27 and heading towards a trial date of Sep. 22, 2025, alleges that Scientology engages in criminal activities such as fraud, human trafficking, identity theft and money laundering to benefit its leadership, with Miscavige identified as the undisputed leader of this criminal enterprise.

Scientology denies these allegations, calling them “complete fabrications” and an “attempted money grab.” The civil suit, initiated almost five years ago, includes accusations of harassment, surveillance and harm to pets suffered by ex-members who reported rape claims against Masterson.

The amended complaint places a stronger emphasis on sexual assaults and covers previously undisclosed rapes allegedly committed by Masterson. The plaintiffs assert that the church actively concealed Masterson’s actions, preventing victims from reporting abuse and launching aggressive harassment campaigns against them.

Simultaneously, another legal spotlight on Scientology involves a harassment suit by former member Leah Remini. A recent deposition from a Scientology volunteer religious worker, Yi-Chen Wan, sheds light on a 2019 knife attack in Sydney, Australia, long blamed on Remini by the church.

However, Wan’s deposition contradicts the church’s narrative, focusing on a teenager’s frustration over confiscated material rather than implicating Remini. The deposition could be a crucial element in the upcoming hearing Tuesday.

A Feb. 13 hearing in Los Angeles is set to address Scientology’s attempt to strike portions of the civil suit by accusers in Masterson’s criminal trials.

In June 2023, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.