Coach who won SCOTUS prayer case back on field Friday

(NewsNation) — A high school coach who lost his job in 2015 for praying on the field after games will be back on the field Friday after a lengthy Supreme Court case.

Joe Kennedy’s contract was not renewed after the school district he worked for in Bremerton, Washington, became worried his praying would violate the separation of church and state, especially after players started joining him.

However, Supreme Court justices, in a 6-3 decision, ruled Kennedy’s postgame ritual was protected by the First Amendment.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Leland Vittert on “On Balance,” Kennedy said winning the case “showed the power that prayer and God has in America.”

“If the average Joe stands up, it’s amazing what people can do,” Kennedy said Thursday night.

Now, he’s back coaching for Bremerton High School’s opening game of the season — and that’s not the only thing he’s returning to. Kennedy also plans to pray after the game “like I always do,” he told The Seattle Times.

However, there are some changes. The school district has implemented some new policies, saying that media and spectators cannot be on the field. Kennedy is also now allowed to encourage students to pray with him.

In a statement, the Bremerton School District said it will fully comply with the court order “to treat Mr. Kennedy’s personal religious conduct the same way the district treats all other personal conduct by coaches at football games.”

“We look forward to moving past the distraction of this nearly eight-year legal battle so that our school community can focus on what matters most — providing our children the best education possible,” a statement from Bremerton said.

Right now, it is not clear if Kennedy will return for more than one game, though. He currently lives in Florida and has not yet moved back to Washington.