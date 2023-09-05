Correlation between religion, political party exists: Gallup

FILE – “In God We Trust” is engraved in stone above a U.S. flag in the House of Representatives chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Even though nearly three in 10 Americans claim no religious affiliation — a rate that has steadily risen in recent years — only two of the 534 incoming members of Congress will admit to as much. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The more religious an individual in the U.S. is, the higher the chance the individual identifies with the Republican Party, according to data aggregated from five recent Gallup surveys.

A Gallup study by senior scientist Frank Newport found that data collected between May 2021 and May 2023 confirmed that a religiosity gap exists in politics. Newport explained that this means an American’s political identity is correlated with their attitudes, behavior and beliefs — especially when it comes to “hot-button political and social issues.”

The key measure used to analyze the correlation between political affiliation and religion was the “absence” of religious identity, Newport’s report said.

Democrats who participated in the surveys were more likely to have no religious affiliation than those who identified as Republican.

In fact, 26% of Democrats said they had no religious identity at all; whereas only 11% of Republicans claimed to not have any religious identity.

Newport said it could be that Americans tailor their religious beliefs to their politics.