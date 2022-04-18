‘Easter of War’: Pope calls for peace in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Pope Francis made an Easter Sunday plea for peace in Ukraine as the war has continued for more than two months.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” Francis said, speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Square.

100,000 people gathered at St. Peter’s Square to hear the pontiff for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Peace was the theme for what he called an “Easter of War.”

“Please, please, let us not get used to war,” Francis pleaded, after denouncing ”the flexing of muscles while people are suffering.” The pope didn’t cite Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to launch the invasion which began on Feb. 24.

People’s hearts are filled with “fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing,” the pontiff added. “Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets. May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace.”

Father Tom McCarthy, O.S.A, vocation director for the Midwest Province of the Augustiniansx, said the pope’s stance is clear.

“I don’t find him judging people, he just wants peace,” McCarthy said on “Morning in America.”

McCarthy said Easter is all about Jesus “overcoming sin and death to give peace,” so the pope’s message is a call to action for Christians to do what they believe.

“It’s not just Ukraine, it’s in our cities, it’s in our hearts. We need to be people who are willing to let Jesus and peace takeover everywhere we go and in everything we do,” he said.

To combat the unrest in the world, McCarthy suggests spending time each day being grateful for life.

“Spend time each and every day being grateful for your life and what you have,”

He says everyone has the power to change the world.

“Jesus changed the world and we can do that as his followers,” McCarthy said.