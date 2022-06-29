Federal government opens rare inquiry into Catholic Church

(NewsNation) —The Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans is being investigated by the FBI on accusations of child sex abuse, particularly whether or not priests took children across state lines to molest them.

Federal investigators are trying to determine whether or not a federal case can be made that the church violated the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law that prohibits taking anyone across state lines for illicit sex, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

There is belief by investigators some of the New Orleans abuse cases may have involved priests taking children to amusement parks in Texas and Florida and camps in Mississippi. Some of the cases are decades old, but the Mann Act has no statute of limitations.

If this law was found to be violated, prosecutors could launch rare federal charges at clergy members.

“It’s extremely rare (for the feds to investigate clergy),” former FBI and CIA officer Tracy Walder said Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “I really don’t think there’s a time in the time I worked there that we saw this.”

In part, Walder said, that’s because previous sex abuse cases were local; “There wasn’t really this interstate commerce going on.”

The U.S. Justice Department has struggled to find a federal connection to prosecuting clergy abuse, hitting dead ends in cases as explosive as the ones outlined in the 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report that disclosed a systematic cover-up by church leaders. Federal prosecutors subpoenaed church records in Buffalo, New York, the same year, in an inquiry that similarly went quiet.

FILE – This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans. The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans going back decades, a rare federal foray into such cases looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them, officials and others familiar with the inquiry told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

“The issue has always been determining what is the federal crime,” said Peter G. Strasser, the former U.S. attorney in New Orleans who declined to bring charges in 2018 after the archdiocese published a list of 57 “credibly accused” clergy, a roster an AP analysis found had been undercounted by at least 20 names.

Among those accused of abusing children in New Orleans is a 90-year-old former priest named Lawrence Hecker, who one lawyer said remains a threat to young boys “until he draws his final breath.” Hecker is accused of both fondling and raping young boys while on trips.

Hecker was removed from the diocese in 2002.

Hundreds of records currently under the confidentiality order “will reveal in no uncertain terms that the last four archbishops of New Orleans knew that Lawrence Hecker was a serial child predator,” Richard Trahant, an attorney for Hecker’s alleged victims, wrote in a court filing.

Patrick Wattingly, another New Orleans priest accused of sexual abuse, admitted to prosecutors he molested a teenager in 2013. He was removed from the clergy in 2020 after an internal investigation found he sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.