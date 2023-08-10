Matt Gaetz introduces bill to allow right to pray in schools

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks in front of members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(NewsNation) — Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is set to introduce a bill aimed to protect religious freedom by allowing students and faculty the right to pray in public “without fear of repercussion.”

The legislation, known as National Prayer in School Act, was announced Wednesday. Gaetz previously announced his intent to file the bill during a speech at Turning Point Action’s 2023 Action Conference last month.

“My legislation unlocks religious freedom once again so that in every classroom in America, there will be time for students to pray if they choose,” Gaetz said.

The legislation comes one year after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a high school football coach who was fired because of his post-game prayers at the 50-yard line. The court voted 6-3 in the coach’s favor, ruling his prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

Since SCOTUS held up the coach’s First Amendment rights, Gaetz believes everyone at public schools should be able to take part in those freedoms.

“Our country’s education policy forbids students and faculty from praying while endlessly promoting degenerate LGBTQ and anti-White propaganda,” he said.