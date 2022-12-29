(NewsNation) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable, but his health is deteriorating, the Vatican said Thursday.

Pope Francis asked for continued prayers for 95-year-old Benedict “in these difficult hours,” a statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

A mass for Benedict is being held Friday at St. John Lateran Basilica.

“It will be in honor of Benedict in his capacity as the former Bishop of Rome,” Associated Press reporter Nicole Winfield, who covers the Vatican, said on “Morning in America.” “That was another one of his titles when he was pope, so this is his home church honoring him and his legacy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch the full interview with AP reporter Nicole Winfield in the video above.