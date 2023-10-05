National Faith and Blue Weekend aims to bridge community and police

(NewsNation) — Thousands of events nationwide will mark the fourth National Faith & Blue Weekend — touted as the nation’s largest annual collaborative policing initiative.

During the four-day movement, churches and law enforcement meet up to build bridges of understanding.

“We’re raising the voice of the majority of the American people who certainly understand that there’s some need for reforms and policy and procedures in law enforcement, but the greatest need for reform is in relationship,” said Rev. Markel Hutchins, the man behind the initiative.

Hutchins told NewsNation that the focus is nonviolent social change. He said he was inspired to start the movement during the aftermath of the 2020 George Floyd protests.

“When I started to see people on different sides of the street, yelling and screaming messages at one another, I knew we needed to do something distinctly different,” Hutchins said. “We created National Faith & Blue weekend, not for religious purposes, but because faith-based organizations constitute the largest body of volunteers in this country. They should be a force for good and uniting police and communities.”

Over the course of the weekend, thousands of activities have been planned in all 50 states and for the first time in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Hutchins said the activities were designed to build bridges between cops and communities, both to reduce crime in local communities and build mutual respect between officers and residents.

“So over the course of Faith & Blue Weekend, very strategically, very intentionally, and by design based on Dr. King’s philosophy of nonviolent social change, we will cause people who may not see the world the same to come together in local communities, in every state,” Hutchins said.

To find a National Faith & Blue Weekend event near you, visit www.faithandblue.org.