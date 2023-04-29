Oklahoma students attend star-studded Christian revival

University of Oklahoma’s religious revival is expected to be the largest faith-based university event in American history.

(NewsNation) — A Christian revival at the University of Oklahoma is expected to be the biggest faith-based university event in American history.

The star-studded event will feature performances from religious artists and Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper.

Attendees started lining up for Saturday’s event as early as 3 p.m.

“We’ve just been seeing what God has been doing through everybody, through revival, and we’re just so excited to see what God is going to do because there are going to be so many people in there and we believe God is going to do huge miracles,” said Kaylynn Tresler.

Tresler has been connecting with fellow Christians in Oklahoma, bonding over their faith while they wait in line for the event to begin.

More than 86,000 are expected to attend the event, where Chandler Moore, Kari Jobe and more will be performing throughout the night.

The mission to “fill the stadium” on the University of Oklahoma’s campus has been a success for young volunteers hoping to restore faith in America’s youth.

Pulse Ministry’s founder, Nick Hall, tells NewsNation he believes the current American culture is driving young people to turn to their faith. Pulse Ministry has been organizing the event since last fall.

“I think this generation, they’re looking for something real, they’re looking for something powerful. And Jesus is the most powerful, loving, invitational human being. The son of God, he changed the world. And I think this generation is looking for Him,” said Hall.

In the past year, more than one-third of 18- to 25-year-olds say they believe in a higher power, according to a recent survey of young adults.

That is up about one-quarter from 2021, with many attributing the surge in faith to the pandemic.