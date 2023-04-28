Pastor: Get behind Gen Z, not in the way

(NewsNation) — As thousands of college students prepare to descend on the University of Oklahoma’s football stadium for a faith-based concert, one pastor says he’s not at all surprised by Generation Z’s enthusiasm.

“This generation is really kind of tired of all the rules and rituals that come along with religion, and they are setting out to really forge a faith that is authentic, experiential and real,” said pastor Jarrett Stevens of the Soul City Church in Chicago.

The students gathering at OU’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium are teaming up with Pulse Ministry to “Fill The Stadium” (FTS) with a concert featuring Grammy-award winner Chance the Rapper, Chandler Moore, Kari Jobe and Nick Hall.

Stevens told NewsNation that “very little” about religion is appealing to Generation Z, but faith is a different story.

“They don’t want to get all caught up and lost in all the unnecessary rules, regulations, traditions, and all the stuff that comes with religion,” he said. “But if it’s authentic, if it’s about God, it’s about them experiencing them. They’re incredibly open.”

More than 86,000 people are expected to attend the OU event, making it the largest secular university faith-based event in American history, Pulse Ministry founder Nick Hall said.

In recent years, there have been faith “revivals” seen on campuses across the country, including at Asbury University, where thousands of people participated in a two-week-long “revival” service.

One of the things Stevens believes may be driving younger generations away from religion is many institutions’ understanding of inclusivity.

“Having grown up around church, there are many things that the church has gotten wrong, and inclusivity is one of them,” he said. “There are many more. We’ve been on the wrong side of significant issues throughout history.”

It’s some of those historical issues that Stevens thinks prevent many members of Generation Z from accepting faith.

“I think that’s why people are wanting to get past all of that, and into the center where real faith and real relationship with God really lies,” Stevens said. “I just am imploring our generation — older generations — to get behind this generation and get out of the way of this generation.”

NewsNation writer Devan Markham contributed to this report.