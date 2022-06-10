Pope cancels another appearance amid health questions

FILE Pope Francis walks with a cane as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors’ orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said Friday, June 10, 2022, raising further questions about the health and mobility problems of the 85-year-old pontiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

(NewsNation) — Questions about Pope Francis’ health and his future in the highest-ranking position of the Catholic Church continue to swirl as the holy figure has canceled yet another public appearance citing health reasons.

Francis canceled a planned July trip to Sudan and Congo, on doctor’s orders, because of a knee problem that had been afflicting him for months.

Strained ligaments in Francis’ right knee landed the Pope in a wheelchair about a month ago. Thus far the pontiff has refused surgery on his ailing knee, receiving injections instead.

Francis joked about his knee pain to reporters last month.

“I need a little bit of tequila for my knee,” he said.

Knee pain is not the only health issue that has to come to light about Francis in the past few months. He is also suffering from sciatica, an ailment that causes him pain in his hips, legs and back.

“My health is a bit fickle,” he said in April. “I have this knee problem that brings out problems with walking.”

Francis sat out on Ash Wednesday in March, one of the most important days of the year in the Catholic religion, because of his health.

Questions about his future as pope have started to circulate given his health, his decision to create 16 new voting-age cardinals and plans to pay homage to a 13th century pope who resigned.

Francis himself has given no indication he will resign from the position. His predecessor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is still alive at the age of 95.