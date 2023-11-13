Pope Francis removes bishop who was critical of him from Texas diocese

FILE – Bishop Joseph Strickland walks in front of a reliquary bearing the bones of Saint Maria Goretti, dubbed “The Little Saint of Great Mercy,” into the sanctuary at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 forcibly removed from office the bishop of Tyler, Texas, a conservative active on social media who has been a fierce critic of the pontiff and some of his priorities. (Andrew D. Brosig/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (NewsNation) — Pope Francis has removed a bishop in Tyler, Texas, from office who has been a critic of the pontiff and some of his priorities.

A one-line statement from the Vatican said Francis had “relieved” Bishop Joseph Strickland of the pastoral governance of Tyler and appointed the bishop of Austin as the temporary administrator.

Strickland, known for his social media presence and as host of a weekly radio show, has reportedly spoken out against the pope on his show.

“He’s willing to take it on the chin for the truth and that’s what I respect about him most,” said Terry Barber, president of Virgin Most Powerful Radio.

Pope Francis recently suggested the possibility of sanctioning some same-sex marriages on a case-by-case basis, receiving praise from certain advocacy groups. However, Strickland countered with a public letter, warning against “an evil and false message that has invaded the church.”

“People didn’t like him. He made a lot of bishops uncomfortable,” Barber said.

Appointed by then-Pope Benedict XVI, Strickland has been removed following a Vatican-led investigation into what Cardinal Daniel Dinaro calls “all aspects of the governance and leadership of the Diocese of Tyler by its Ordinary, Bishop Joseph Strickland.”

The investigators recommended Strickland’s removal to the pope, who requested the bishop’s resignation on Nov. 9. Strickland declined, leading to his ousting two days later.

“Our mission is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to foster an authentic Christian community, and to serve the needs of all people with compassion and love,” the Diocese wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, those familiar with Strickland don’t believe his ministry is over.

“You know what he said: Life is short, eternity is forever. I’m in it for the long run,” Barber said.

In a social media post sent a few hours before the Vatican’s noon announcement, Strickland wrote a prayer about Christ being the “way, the truth and the life, yesterday, today and forever.” He had changed the handle from his previous @bishopoftyler to @BishStrickland.

The incoming temporary administrator for Tyler, Austin Bishop Joe Vásquez, said he would be traveling to the diocese over the coming weeks to be on hand for the priests, staff and lay faithful “to assess their needs.”

He asked for prayers for his work and the people of Tyler “during this time of transition.”