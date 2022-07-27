Rising Tide Free Mentor Session with George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopolous is anchor of “Good Morning America” and “This Week with George Stephanopolous.”

Stephanopoulos has conducted interviews with a wide range of subjects including world leaders such as Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has interviewed celebrities, politicians, and business leaders including George Clooney, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Billy Porter, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former FBI director James Comey and more. Stephanopoulos has led the network’s coverage of four presidential elections and he moderated live town hall events with former President Trump in 2016 and 2020 and then Presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

For more than two decades his range and expertise have played a pivotal role at the network, garnering three Emmys, a DuPont, three Murrows and two Cronkite Awards.



Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst for “This Week.” Prior to joining ABC News, he served in the Clinton administration as the senior advisor to the President for policy and strategy. He is the author of “All Too Human,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Stephanopolous received his Master’s degree in theology from Balliol College, Oxford University, England, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University and graduated summa cum laude in political science.



Stephanopoulos and his wife, Alexandra Wentworth, have two daughters, Elliot and Harper.