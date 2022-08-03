Rising Tide Free Mentor Session with Harvey Levin

Producer, investigative reporter, and attorney, Harvey Levin serves as Executive Producer of the TMZ brands.

Harvey has received nine Emmy® Awards and numerous other local and national awards for news and investigative reporting at the NBC and CBS affiliates in Los Angeles. Levin has created a series called “Objectified” which aired on Fox News Channel. Prior to TMZ, Harvey created and served as Executive Producer for the syndicated series “Celebrity Justice.” Prior to launching “CJ,” Levin served as Co-Executive Producer and consultant for the television show “The People’s Court,” and he continues to host the interactive segments of the show. Levin has also served as Executive Consultant on the syndicated program “Moral Court” and Managing Editor of the syndicated program “Superior Court.” He spent a decade as an investigative reporter for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and covered numerous high-profile court cases for a number of top CBS stations across the country, including affiliates in New York and Chicago.

For seven years, Levin was a legal columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Additionally, he has hosted radio talk shows for KABC-AM and KMPC-AM in Los Angeles.

Levin, a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, began his career as a litigator at a prestigious Los Angeles law firm and has been a professor of law at three universities. He also served as a consultant for the American Bar Association and has testified before Congress on behalf of the organization.