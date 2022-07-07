Rising Tide Free Mentor Session with Shepard Smith

Shepard Smith is Anchor and Executive Editor of “The News with Shepard Smith” (M-F, 7 PM – 8 PM ET), a nightly newscast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories. Smith also serves as CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor, which was announced when he joined the network in July 2020. He is based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Most recently, Smith served as FOX News Channel’s Chief News Anchor as well as Managing Editor of the breaking news division. From 2013-2019, he also anchored the news program “Shepard Smith Reporting.” Prior to that, Smith anchored “The FOX Report” and “Studio B.”

During his time at FOX News Channel, Smith covered major news events including presidential elections, Hurricane Katrina, the BP oil spill, the Middle East conflict from the Israel-Lebanon border, the attacks of 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and mass shootings from Columbine to Las Vegas. Early in his career at FOX News Channel, Smith was a New York-based general assignment reporter before being promoted to senior correspondent.

Before joining FOX News Channel, Smith was a FOX News Edge correspondent based in Los Angeles and covered a range of stories for the FOX affiliate news service, including the crash of TWA Flight 800 and the Oklahoma City bombing.

He began his broadcast career as a reporter at local stations across the state of Florida including WSVN-TV (FOX) in Miami, the former WCPX-TV (CBS) in Orlando, WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers, and WJHG-TV (NBC) in Panama City.

Smith studied journalism at the University of Mississippi and is a native of Holly Springs, MS.