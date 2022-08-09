Rising Tide Mentor Session with Donny Deutsch

Donny Deutsch is one of the most prominent media and business voices, innovative political analysts, and leading branding mavens of our time. Deutsch currently hosts his own podcast, On Brand with Donny Deutsch, where each week, Donny dissects today’s major headlines through a notable branding lens and sits down with the biggest names in politics, business, and entertainment, discussing their personal brands and the latest news, as well as analyzing the week’s most buzzing brands. The podcast launched in May 2021 and episodes are released every Thursday.

In 2019, Deutsch ended his tenure as host on MSNBC’s summer 2019 show, “Saturday Night Politics,” closing out the season as the highest-rated Saturday evening show in MSNBC history. The show attracted loyal viewers with Deutsch’s hard-hitting yet entertaining personality, and atypical approach to breaking down the week’s biggest political news stories.

Over the course of the past decade, Deutsch has become a familiar, outspoken political analyst on MSNBC, regularly appearing on some of the cable news network’s most popular shows, “Morning Joe” and “Deadline White House.” Previously, Deutsch hosted the long-running CNBC talk show, “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch.” Deutsch has penned two business motivation books, “Often Wrong, Never in Doubt” and “THE BIG IDEA: How to Make Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Come True from the AHA Moment to Your First Million.” Deutsch is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and serves on the Board of Directors for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.