Rising Tide Mentor Session with Joe Scarborough

Former Congressman Joe Scarborough (R-Fla.) is co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” alongside Mika Brzezinski – a show with a reported increased viewership of 113% by Variety. “Morning Joe” starts each weekday conducting interviews with top newsmakers and discussing the day’s headlines. The New York Times ranked Morning Joe as one of today’s top morning news shows and has praised Joe and Mika’s natural repartee and off-the-cuff commentary. The New Yorker also described the show as “appallingly entertaining.” In 2016, Joe, joined by co-host Mika, was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Morning Joe celebrates 15 years on air with the debut of the show’s expansion to four hours of programming every weekday. While it may be newer for West Coast audiences, the four-hour program now sets Morning Joe’s co-anchor team of Joe, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist as the longest-running anchor team in cable television news programming.

Joe was named to the prestigious “Time 100” list of the world’s most influential people, and Vanity Fair named both Joe and Mika to their 2012 list of “Top Media Power Players.”

In addition to his television career, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His first work, “Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day”, predicted the collapse of the Republican majority and U.S. economy due to his party’s reckless spending. His second work, “The Last Best Hope: Restoring Conservatism and America’s Promise”, draws on the forgotten genius of conservatism to offer a road map for the movement and the country. Joe also frequently contributes political opinion pieces to The Washington Post.

Joe’s most recent publication, “Saving Freedom: Truman, The Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization”, recounts the historic forces that moved Truman toward his country’s long twilight struggle against Soviet communism. Truman’s triumph over the personal and political struggles that confronted him following his ascension to the presidency is an inspiring tale of American leadership, fierce determination, bipartisan unity, and courage in the face of the rising Soviet threat.

Joe served as a member of Congress from 1994-2001. While in office, he was a member of the Judiciary, Armed Services, Oversight, and National Security committees.