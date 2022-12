(NewsNation) — The Justice Department argued to the Supreme Court that a pandemic-era health code allowing the U.S. to turn away migrants at the border should be allowed to expire.

It’s a position that Joel Villarreal believes shows that President Joe Biden has “lost his appetite” for addressing border security and immigration reform. The mayor of Rio Grande City, Texas, said, “It’s time for Congress to act.”

