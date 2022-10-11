Airline ticket prices set to soar ahead of holiday season

(NewsNation) — The cost of travel this holiday season is expected to take off.

Travel site Hopper says tickets will cost nearly 20% more compared to last year, with the average domestic round-trip ticket costing $274.

The pressure is on as airlines look to avoid a service meltdown during the busiest travel season of the year. Travel expert Sandra McLemore says the best time to book is right now.

“Flight prices are at an all time high. We haven’t seen flights this expensive in five years. So if you haven’t booked your holiday flights, now is the time to do it,” McLemore said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “I do think that we’re not going to see any relief for 2022, and perhaps into 2023. So it’s no surprise that travelers are looking for alternative ways to spend their holidays and to travel.”

McLemore suggests spending the holiday season on a cruise ships.

“It’s not a surprise that all-inclusive travel styles, like cruising, like all-inclusive resorts, are really a great option for the holiday season.”